Monaco Asset Management SAM Trims Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI

Monaco Asset Management SAM lessened its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI - Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,844 shares of the company's stock after selling 163,800 shares during the period. Capri makes up 1.4% of Monaco Asset Management SAM's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 0.28% of Capri worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,894 shares of the company's stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,789 shares of the company's stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,126 shares of the company's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Capri

Here are the key news stories impacting Capri this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John D. Idol bought 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,257,645 shares in the company, valued at $40,592,457.10. This trade represents a 2.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Capri from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPRI

Capri Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Capri had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 664.22%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.90) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Capri has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.150-2.150 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.400-0.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited NYSE: CPRI is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company's principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand's distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

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