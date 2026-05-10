Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,849 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,240 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 141.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,064 shares of company stock valued at $189,934 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.05.

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Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm's 50-day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is 99.50%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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