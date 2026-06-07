Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys 18,532 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,464 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after buying an additional 7,584,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after buying an additional 3,721,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.1%

AMZN opened at $246.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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