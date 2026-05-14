Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 13,470 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,685 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 13,470 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp's holdings in Intel were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 411.2% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 163,114 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 131,203 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 179,936 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,148 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,703 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KGI Securities cut Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.38.

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Intel Trading Down 0.3%

INTC opened at $120.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $604.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.01 and a beta of 2.18. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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