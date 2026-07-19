MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 169.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,646 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 151,241 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.30% of MongoDB worth $60,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,928 shares of the company's stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $312.33 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $198.47 and a one year high of $444.72. The business's 50-day moving average price is $336.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -844.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,126.45 and a beta of 1.55.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised MongoDB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $405.35.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.99, for a total value of $2,979,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 993,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $295,998,234.84. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total transaction of $538,782.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,754,008.20. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 127,746 shares of company stock worth $47,343,538 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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