MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 1,732.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,893 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company's stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 28.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company's stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded MongoDB from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $405.35.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,100. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total transaction of $15,326,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 161,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,980,727.92. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 127,746 shares of company stock worth $47,343,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $307.65 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.47 and a 12-month high of $444.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -831.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,325.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $337.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.91.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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