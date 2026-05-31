MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,073 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,754 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of MongoDB worth $70,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MongoDB by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $390.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

Key Headlines Impacting MongoDB

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

MongoDB Stock Up 3.0%

MDB stock opened at $335.55 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.43 and a 12-month high of $444.72. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -906.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $1,889,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 470,896 shares in the company, valued at $148,322,822.08. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $390,450.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,007,107.69. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,744,791. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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