Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,175,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,632.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.48. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.38 and a 1 year high of $1,661.79. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,198.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,069.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.07%.The firm's revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 235,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,314,121.12. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total transaction of $25,943,577.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 174,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,819,311. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $158,138,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,260.08.

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Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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