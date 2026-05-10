Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $16,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 542.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $1,600.84 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $630.62 and a 1 year high of $1,662.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.74. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,252.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,099.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total transaction of $25,943,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,819,311. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 88,592 shares of company stock worth $121,204,868 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Monolithic Power Systems

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

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