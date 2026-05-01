Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,828 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $56,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 235,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,314,121.12. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total value of $25,943,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,819,311. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $158,138,447. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Key Monolithic Power Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,614.41 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $594.84 and a 12 month high of $1,661.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 126.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,228.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,085.85.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.07%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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