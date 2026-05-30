Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,975 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,521 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $19,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,566.21 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $643.36 and a 52 week high of $1,714.09. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,411.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,161.77. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 112.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Negative Sentiment: EVP Saria Tseng disclosed a sale of 7,565 shares at an average price of $1,700, trimming her position by about 5%. Insiders at Monolithic Power have been actively selling lately, which can signal that management sees less near-term upside. Article Title

EVP Saria Tseng disclosed a sale of 7,565 shares at an average price of $1,700, trimming her position by about 5%. Insiders at Monolithic Power have been actively selling lately, which can signal that management sees less near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Director Jeff Zhou also sold 486 shares at $1,680, continuing a recent pattern of insider selling at MPWR. Multiple insider sales in a short period often pressure sentiment, even if the amounts are small relative to total holdings. Article Title

Director Jeff Zhou also sold 486 shares at $1,680, continuing a recent pattern of insider selling at MPWR. Multiple insider sales in a short period often pressure sentiment, even if the amounts are small relative to total holdings. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage noted that insiders have sold roughly $515 million of Monolithic Power stock, reinforcing concerns that the shares may be getting expensive after a strong run. Article Title

Separate coverage noted that insiders have sold roughly $515 million of Monolithic Power stock, reinforcing concerns that the shares may be getting expensive after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: GuruFocus said MPWR still looks overvalued despite the recent rally, adding to valuation anxiety as the stock trades near its highs. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total value of $18,736,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 166,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $260,197,941.60. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 113,043 shares of company stock worth $160,829,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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