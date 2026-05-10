Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Position Increased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,400 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,419 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 508.1% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

More Monster Beverage News

Here are the key news stories impacting Monster Beverage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Monster Beverage reported first-quarter EPS of $0.58, beating the $0.53 consensus estimate, on revenue of $2.32 billion versus expectations of $2.16 billion. Sales rose 22.6% year over year, supporting the stock’s move higher. Monster Beverage earnings report

Monster Beverage reported first-quarter EPS of $0.58, beating the $0.53 consensus estimate, on revenue of $2.32 billion versus expectations of $2.16 billion. Sales rose 22.6% year over year, supporting the stock’s move higher. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $88 from $86 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued confidence in Monster Beverage’s outlook.

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $88 from $86 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued confidence in Monster Beverage’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank lifted its target to $94 from $88 and reiterated a buy rating, implying additional upside if growth remains strong.

Deutsche Bank lifted its target to $94 from $88 and reiterated a buy rating, implying additional upside if growth remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo increased its target to $87 from $85 and maintained an overweight rating, while Evercore raised its target to $95 from $90 and kept an outperform rating.

Wells Fargo increased its target to $87 from $85 and maintained an overweight rating, while Evercore raised its target to $95 from $90 and kept an outperform rating. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted particularly strong international demand, with overseas sales up sharply and now making up a larger share of total revenue. This supports the growth story, but investors may still watch whether that momentum persists.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 13.5%

MNST stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.94. Monster Beverage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.09 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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