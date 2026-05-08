Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,044 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $30,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 397.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,201 shares of the company's stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 247.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company's stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 55.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 151.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the company's stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company's stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts: Sign Up

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of MNST opened at $75.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.09 and a 52-week high of $87.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 22.97%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Monster Beverage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat consensus: EPS of $0.58 vs. $0.53 expected and net sales up ~26.9% (press release shows operating income and net income up ~28%). Strong top‑ and bottom‑line beats justify the positive investor reaction to the report. GlobeNewswire Q1 Release

Q1 results materially beat consensus: EPS of $0.58 vs. $0.53 expected and net sales up ~26.9% (press release shows operating income and net income up ~28%). Strong top‑ and bottom‑line beats justify the positive investor reaction to the report. Positive Sentiment: International expansion is a major growth engine: international sales rose roughly 45% to over $1 billion and now represent about 45% of revenue, boosting reported sales growth (also helped by currency). That broadens revenue mix and supports margin leverage. WSJ: International Sales

International expansion is a major growth engine: international sales rose roughly 45% to over $1 billion and now represent about 45% of revenue, boosting reported sales growth (also helped by currency). That broadens revenue mix and supports margin leverage. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded MNST to Buy with a $90 target and Evercore ISI reaffirmed its Buy stance, providing upside narrative and institutional validation after the quarter. Rothschild Upgrade Evercore ISI Note

Analyst support: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded MNST to Buy with a $90 target and Evercore ISI reaffirmed its Buy stance, providing upside narrative and institutional validation after the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript and analyst write‑ups are available for detail; management commentary and Q&A will determine whether guidance or channel commentary alters the reaction. (See the full transcript for specifics.) Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call/transcript and analyst write‑ups are available for detail; management commentary and Q&A will determine whether guidance or channel commentary alters the reaction. (See the full transcript for specifics.) Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets summarize the beats and margin strength (Zacks, TipRanks, MarketBeat), which confirm the core results but add little new directional information beyond the press release. Zacks Summary

Multiple outlets summarize the beats and margin strength (Zacks, TipRanks, MarketBeat), which confirm the core results but add little new directional information beyond the press release. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and short‑term profit‑taking may be weighing on the share price: MNST trades at a high multiple (PE ~39, PEG ~2.8) after the strong quarter, which can limit immediate upside and invite trimming by investors. Market context and rotation into other sectors can also mute the post‑earnings pop. MarketBeat Stock Data

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Monster Beverage from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monster Beverage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monster Beverage wasn't on the list.

While Monster Beverage currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here