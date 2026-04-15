Monument Capital Management Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Monument Capital Management cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management's holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

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W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $1,156.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,119.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,036.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $906.52 and a 52-week high of $1,218.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 9.51%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.71 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger's payout ratio is currently 25.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,044.00 to $1,047.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,096.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GWW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 2,339 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.73, for a total value of $2,490,403.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,897,511.55. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

Further Reading

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