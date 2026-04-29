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Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys Shares of 133,231 Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. $AVTX

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Avalo Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Moody Aldrich Partners LLC established a new position in Avalo Therapeutics by purchasing 133,231 shares in Q4 worth about $2.42 million, equal to roughly 0.72% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment is mostly bullish—Avalo has an average analyst rating of "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $44.83 after multiple buy/outperform initiations and upgrades.
  • Conversely, insiders have been net sellers recently—46,100 shares were sold over the past three months (≈$764,724), leaving insiders with 4.46% ownership.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 133,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Avalo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Avalo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

AVTX stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $343.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.93. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $20.72.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of ($0.21) million. On average, research analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mittie Doyle sold 25,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $411,695.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,495.30. This represents a 87.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Ryan Sullivan sold 7,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $136,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,338 shares in the company, valued at $297,346.70. This trade represents a 31.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $764,724. 4.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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