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Moody's Corporation $MCO Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
Moody's logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Cibc World Market Inc. more than doubled its stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter, boosting holdings by 126.2% to 33,584 shares valued at about $17.2 million.
  • Moody’s recently reported better-than-expected earnings of $4.33 per share, though revenue came in slightly below estimates at $2.08 billion. The company also raised full-year guidance to 16.4–17.0 EPS for FY 2026.
  • Wall Street remains generally bullish on the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $544.29. Meanwhile, Moody’s paid a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share, yielding about 0.9%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 126.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,584 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Moody's were worth $17,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moody's during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Moody's by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody's by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Moody's by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,303 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Moody's by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,615 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of Moody's in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Moody's in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moody's from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Moody's in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $531.00 price objective on Moody's in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $544.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Moody's

Moody's Price Performance

MCO opened at $451.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Moody's Corporation has a 1 year low of $402.28 and a 1 year high of $546.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.24.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Moody's's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody's

In other Moody's news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $71,679.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $900,534.95. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.39, for a total transaction of $684,194.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,189 shares in the company, valued at $35,067,397.71. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $2,137,306 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Moody's Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Moody's (NYSE:MCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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