Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 14,934 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,022 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.'s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sysco by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 370,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Sysco by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 412,423 shares of the company's stock worth $30,445,000 after buying an additional 35,647 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $2,278,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,589 shares of the company's stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 60,680 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the company's stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director John M. Hinshaw acquired 13,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $1,000,061.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,834. The trade was a 49.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sysco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.10. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.19 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 2.08%.The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sysco's dividend payout ratio is 59.83%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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