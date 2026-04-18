Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,685 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $18,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $602.62 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $559.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.04 and a 1-year high of $603.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

Key Headlines Impacting Quanta Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights sustained utility and power-infrastructure spending (transmission, distribution, generation) driven by rising electricity demand and grid modernization—supporting steady, multi-year revenue visibility for Quanta. Zacks Article

Zacks highlights sustained utility and power-infrastructure spending (transmission, distribution, generation) driven by rising electricity demand and grid modernization—supporting steady, multi-year revenue visibility for Quanta. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $654 and kept a Buy rating, signaling incremental analyst conviction and implying further upside from current levels. MarketScreener

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $654 and kept a Buy rating, signaling incremental analyst conviction and implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp analyst S. Jain published detailed quarterly and forward EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2027 at $13.63), reflecting higher multi‑year earnings expectations versus nearer-term consensus and supporting a bullish earnings trajectory. MarketBeat - PWR

KeyCorp analyst S. Jain published detailed quarterly and forward EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2027 at $13.63), reflecting higher multi‑year earnings expectations versus nearer-term consensus and supporting a bullish earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Investor-focused pieces (The Motley Fool and other commentaries) argue Quanta sits at the intersection of electrification and the AI/data‑center power buildout, citing a growing backlog and long runway—narrative support that attracts growth-oriented buyers. Fool Article

Investor-focused pieces (The Motley Fool and other commentaries) argue Quanta sits at the intersection of electrification and the AI/data‑center power buildout, citing a growing backlog and long runway—narrative support that attracts growth-oriented buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Quanta announced new long‑term performance stock awards (compensation committee action). These align management incentives with performance but can introduce dilution risk over time—generally neutral for the near term. TipRanks

Quanta announced new long‑term performance stock awards (compensation committee action). These align management incentives with performance but can introduce dilution risk over time—generally neutral for the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market caution: market commentators note that rallies driven by optimism (e.g., AI/ceasefire headlines) can be vulnerable to pullbacks—an important reminder that Quanta’s strong sector-specific outlook still faces macro/market risk. (See broader MarketBeat commentary on the rally.)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $537.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $595.82.

Read Our Latest Report on PWR

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here