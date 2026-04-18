Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $14.10 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,846 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 9,606 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of MasTec worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the construction company's stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $271,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 105.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 793.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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MasTec News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $372.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company's 50 day moving average price is $308.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.26. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.68 and a 52 week high of $373.64.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on MasTec from $274.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $335.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $354.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $325.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,177,394. This represents a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. The trade was a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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