Moran Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 205.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,741 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 136,420 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its position in Zoetis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $152.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $122.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $121.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.50. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.29 and a 52-week high of $172.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

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