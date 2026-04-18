Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.93 Million in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,439 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $8,929,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Freedom Capital downgraded Fortinet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $88.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $14,308,506.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $109.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 124.21%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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