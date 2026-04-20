Moran Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX - Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,038 shares of the company's stock after selling 90,916 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 91.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,024,048 shares of the company's stock worth $1,077,394,000 after buying an additional 45,820,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,464,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,659,000 after buying an additional 822,981 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 16.3% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,644,848 shares of the company's stock worth $186,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,819,778 shares of the company's stock worth $143,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,823 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,845,375 shares of the company's stock worth $132,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,888 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinox Gold alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised Equinox Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Equinox Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQX

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $15.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

Equinox Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Equinox Gold's payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Equinox Gold's operating portfolio spans three countries.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equinox Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinox Gold wasn't on the list.

While Equinox Gold currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here