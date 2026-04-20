Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 34,402 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 344.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,402 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $16,723,000 after buying an additional 345,597 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Antero Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Antero Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 15,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,068.26. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Hardesty sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,610,648. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. Antero Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Antero Resources's revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

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