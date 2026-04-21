Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,805 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 13,805 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Oracle by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $177.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $152.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.00. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $121.24 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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