Moran Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,521 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of EMCOR Group worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $445,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,982 shares of the construction company's stock worth $15,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered EMCOR Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $796.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $806.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $761.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $694.76. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.97 and a 52-week high of $835.00.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 35.89%. EMCOR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Trending Headlines about EMCOR Group

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Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at $124,229,714.52. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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