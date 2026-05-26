Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,361 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 10,934 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Equifax were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 148 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,846,252. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,885.02. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equifax from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.67.

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Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $164.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business's 50 day moving average is $176.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.02. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. Equifax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.47 and a 12 month high of $275.91.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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