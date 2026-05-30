Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 10,528 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Morningstar Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 10,528 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $446.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $234.90 and a one year high of $448.90. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $454.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here