Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $4,292,310,000 after buying an additional 490,354 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,462,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.4% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,701 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 180.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 28.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. This represents a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total transaction of $204,032.08. Following the sale, the director owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,768.36. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,921 shares of company stock worth $17,115,753. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.8%

MSI stock opened at $411.16 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $431.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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