Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,433,482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,570,096,000 after buying an additional 31,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $942,542,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,052 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $672,364,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,570,227 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $601,899,000 after acquiring an additional 257,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,490,010 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $571,151,000 after buying an additional 144,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $405.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.62 and a 200-day moving average of $424.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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