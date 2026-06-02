Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 17,351 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.7% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.7% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,279 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $412.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $427.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Key Motorola Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Motorola Solutions this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total transaction of $13,590,508.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,721 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,101.95. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

See Also

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