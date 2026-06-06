Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,779 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 9,897 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $410.54 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business's fifty day moving average is $423.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Motorola Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Motorola Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Motorola Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here