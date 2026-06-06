Mount Capital Ltd Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Mount Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,380 shares of the company's stock after selling 279,676 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for about 1.0% of Mount Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mount Capital Ltd's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,263,971 shares of the company's stock worth $84,994,000 after acquiring an additional 77,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,933,219 shares of the company's stock worth $2,496,131,000 after acquiring an additional 616,283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,986,084 shares of the company's stock worth $51,717,000 after acquiring an additional 540,532 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,168,874 shares of the company's stock worth $52,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,688 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 62,052 shares of the company's stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 43,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company's stock.

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Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.08.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $22.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Further Reading

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