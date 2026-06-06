Mount Capital Ltd Has $36.32 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Mount Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the quarter. Crown comprises approximately 14.7% of Mount Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mount Capital Ltd owned 0.31% of Crown worth $36,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Crown by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crown

Crown Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CCK opened at $93.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $116.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Crown's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.29%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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