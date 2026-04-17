Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. Purchases New Shares in Vistra Corp. $VST

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,170,000. Vistra accounts for 5.1% of Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pursuit Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $165.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $103.34 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The business's 50-day moving average price is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.09.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.228 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $236.87.

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Vistra News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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