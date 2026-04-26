Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA accounts for 1.2% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 9,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.97, for a total value of $12,914,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 37,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,276,305.28. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 9,365 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.12, for a total transaction of $13,608,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $249,243,501.76. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 37,288 shares of company stock valued at $53,677,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,723.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,463.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,162.59. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $1,829.66. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 55.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 37.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Comfort Systems USA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — EPS $10.51 vs. consensus near $6.80 and revenue $2.87B vs. ~$2.39B; net income and operating cash inflows surged, supporting margin expansion and stronger near‑term visibility. Press Release

Q1 results materially beat expectations — EPS $10.51 vs. consensus near $6.80 and revenue $2.87B vs. ~$2.39B; net income and operating cash inflows surged, supporting margin expansion and stronger near‑term visibility. Positive Sentiment: Backlog and sector mix are driving growth — management highlighted heavy technology/data‑center activity that pushed backlog higher and underpinned revenue growth and demand visibility. Coverage and summaries note the data-center boom as a key tailwind. Data-Center Backlog Article

Backlog and sector mix are driving growth — management highlighted heavy technology/data‑center activity that pushed backlog higher and underpinned revenue growth and demand visibility. Coverage and summaries note the data-center boom as a key tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised — board increased the quarterly dividend to $0.80 (14.3% rise), a signal of confidence in cash flow and capital allocation. Dividend Release

Dividend raised — board increased the quarterly dividend to $0.80 (14.3% rise), a signal of confidence in cash flow and capital allocation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — KeyCorp moved FIX to “overweight” and set a $2,004 price target, providing further buy‑side support and a sizable upside projection from recent levels. Analyst Upgrade

Analyst upgrade — KeyCorp moved FIX to “overweight” and set a $2,004 price target, providing further buy‑side support and a sizable upside projection from recent levels. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings coverage and call materials available — full earnings call transcript and slides provide additional detail for investors assessing sustainability of margins and project burn rates. (Earnings call transcript) Earnings Transcript

Earnings coverage and call materials available — full earnings call transcript and slides provide additional detail for investors assessing sustainability of margins and project burn rates. (Earnings call transcript) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — multiple recent senior‑executive sales have been reported, which can fuel short‑term selling pressure and investor caution even as fundamentals improve. Insider Activity

Insider selling — multiple recent senior‑executive sales have been reported, which can fuel short‑term selling pressure and investor caution even as fundamentals improve. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum risks — FIX trades at an elevated multiple after the rally (high P/E and recent 52‑week high), leaving the stock exposed to profit‑taking if future quarters don’t sustain the current pace. 52-Week High Coverage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,310.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,786.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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