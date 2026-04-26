Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 20,750 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,920 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,750 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for 2.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $15,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Stock Up 0.6%

VRT stock opened at $323.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.04. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $80.51 and a 1-year high of $330.30. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $268.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

More Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. The trade was a 64.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $340.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $278.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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