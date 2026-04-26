Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 65,308 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,730 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 65,308 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 9.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $55,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 693.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,279,457 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $900,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362,533 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,125,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $149.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $138.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.38. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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