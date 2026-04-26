MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,919 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in MSCI were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,093 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,489,177,000 after purchasing an additional 165,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,320,761 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,884,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in MSCI by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,394,117 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,358,446,000 after acquiring an additional 223,784 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,749 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,008,745,000 after acquiring an additional 109,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MSCI by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,180 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $606,674,000 after acquiring an additional 282,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company's stock.

Get MSCI alerts: Sign Up

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $592.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. MSCI Inc has a 1 year low of $501.08 and a 1 year high of $626.28.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.91 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The business's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. MSCI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $692.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

More MSCI News

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — MSCI reported stronger-than-expected Q1 revenue and earnings, which previously pushed the stock higher on improved fundamentals. MSCI Trading Up on Earnings

Q1 results beat expectations — MSCI reported stronger-than-expected Q1 revenue and earnings, which previously pushed the stock higher on improved fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $720 with a Buy rating — analysts now see ~20%+ upside from current levels, supporting a bullish medium-term case. UBS Raises Price Target

UBS raised its price target to $720 with a Buy rating — analysts now see ~20%+ upside from current levels, supporting a bullish medium-term case. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholder votes completed at the April 21 annual meeting — investors approved the board, pay plan and auditor, removing a governance overhang. Annual Meeting Results

Shareholder votes completed at the April 21 annual meeting — investors approved the board, pay plan and auditor, removing a governance overhang. Neutral Sentiment: Positive longer-term research notes and coverage — Zacks and other outlets highlight MSCI as a strong long-term holding, reinforcing the company’s secular data/index/analytics story. Zacks: Top Stock for Long-Term

Positive longer-term research notes and coverage — Zacks and other outlets highlight MSCI as a strong long-term holding, reinforcing the company’s secular data/index/analytics story. Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical weakness is pressuring markets — investor letters cite the Iran war and broader market declines (MSCI World and others), which can depress demand for index- and benchmarking-related flows. Fiduciary Management Q1 Letter

Macro/geopolitical weakness is pressuring markets — investor letters cite the Iran war and broader market declines (MSCI World and others), which can depress demand for index- and benchmarking-related flows. Negative Sentiment: Index methodology / market-specific actions — MSCI extended a suspension related to Indonesian equities, creating near-term headline and regional flow uncertainty. MSCI Extends Indonesia Suspension

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,544 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,640. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $518.95 per share, with a total value of $415,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,493,847 shares in the company, valued at $775,231,900.65. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MSCI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MSCI wasn't on the list.

While MSCI currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here