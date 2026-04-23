M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,766,410 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 21,864.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,489 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 1,766,410 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.48% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $56,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 21.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,178 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMH. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $33.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 5.93%. American Homes 4 Rent's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is presently 111.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Goldberg acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,075,983.90. This represents a 5.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 44,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,082,151.40. The trade was a 2.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 6,771 shares of company stock worth $183,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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