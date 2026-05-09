M&T Bank Corp Acquires 30,734 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 515.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,695 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 30,734 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 823.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 2.3%

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.14%.The firm had revenue of $322.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Omega Healthcare Investors's payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

See Also

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