M&T Bank Corp Acquires 31,254 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 386.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,333 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 31,254 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 131,269 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 459,482 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 140,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director David Goldberg purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,075,983.90. The trade was a 5.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,571 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $37,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,044,408. This represents a 3.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $183,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.82. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is 107.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Homes 4 Rent, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Homes 4 Rent wasn't on the list.

While American Homes 4 Rent currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here