M&T Bank Corp Acquires 32,474 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in General Motors were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,996 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 2,944 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered General Motors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:GM opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from General Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here