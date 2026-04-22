M&T Bank Corp Acquires 774,916 Shares of argenex SE $ARGX

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX - Free Report) by 20,977.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,610 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 774,916 shares during the period. argenex makes up about 1.9% of M&T Bank Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned 1.26% of argenex worth $654,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of argenex by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 229,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,474,000 after acquiring an additional 23,864 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in argenex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in argenex by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in argenex by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in argenex by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,160,000 after buying an additional 26,343 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenex Price Performance

ARGX opened at $805.38 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $765.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $819.14. argenex SE has a 1-year low of $510.05 and a 1-year high of $934.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.46.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter. argenex had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of argenex from $950.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of argenex from $915.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Glj Research raised shares of argenex to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of argenex from $925.00 to $890.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,016.22.

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argenex Profile

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

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