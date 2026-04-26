M&T Bank Corp Acquires 96,855 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP - Free Report) by 647.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,809 shares of the mining company's stock after purchasing an additional 96,855 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,149,649 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,290,593,000 after buying an additional 307,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BHP Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465,421 shares of the mining company's stock worth $193,197,000 after acquiring an additional 697,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,560 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $136,228,000 after acquiring an additional 123,382 shares during the period. SIH Partners LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 937.5% during the third quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,856,704 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $103,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,739 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 920,304 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $51,307,000 after purchasing an additional 142,060 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $79.86 on Friday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BHP Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 399.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.33.

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About BHP Group

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

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