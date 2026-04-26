M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,032,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,576,000. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.24% of BigBear.ai at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 32.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,604,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790,890 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 165.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,903,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,597 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 40.8% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,873,864 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 832,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 569.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,822 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 99.0% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 2,289,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,416 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BigBear.ai Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE BBAI opened at $3.70 on Friday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 230.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The business's revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBAI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 508,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,748. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

BigBear.ai Profile

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

Further Reading

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