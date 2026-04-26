M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,520 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $30,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Singapore expansion — Robinhood secured in‑principle approval from Singapore regulators to operate a brokerage and is rolling out a Ventures/private-markets initiative that could broaden revenue and product diversity in APAC. Read More.

Singapore expansion — Robinhood secured in‑principle approval from Singapore regulators to operate a brokerage and is rolling out a Ventures/private-markets initiative that could broaden revenue and product diversity in APAC. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/market interest — an analyst upgrade and related coverage have driven increased searches and short‑term buying interest, supporting intraday upside. Read More.

Analyst upgrade/market interest — an analyst upgrade and related coverage have driven increased searches and short‑term buying interest, supporting intraday upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald bullish call — at least one sell‑side shop remains constructive on HOOD’s medium‑term upside, providing conviction for some investors. Read More.

Cantor Fitzgerald bullish call — at least one sell‑side shop remains constructive on HOOD’s medium‑term upside, providing conviction for some investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Heightened attention/earnings focus — Zacks and other outlets note heavy investor interest and preview Q1 results due April 28, which is increasing volatility but not providing a clear directional signal. Read More.

Heightened attention/earnings focus — Zacks and other outlets note heavy investor interest and preview Q1 results due April 28, which is increasing volatility but not providing a clear directional signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview uncertainty — analysts are split on Q1, so short‑term swings may continue until the earnings release. Read More.

Earnings preview uncertainty — analysts are split on Q1, so short‑term swings may continue until the earnings release. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk — the Wisconsin DOJ sued five prediction‑market operators, including Robinhood, alleging their sports‑based contracts amount to illegal gambling; this introduces legal uncertainty and potential compliance costs. Read More.

Regulatory/legal risk — the Wisconsin DOJ sued five prediction‑market operators, including Robinhood, alleging their sports‑based contracts amount to illegal gambling; this introduces legal uncertainty and potential compliance costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Price-target cut from JPMorgan — JPMorgan trimmed its target (from $113 to $92) and moved to Neutral, which can reduce buy‑side conviction and near‑term upside. Read More.

Price-target cut from JPMorgan — JPMorgan trimmed its target (from $113 to $92) and moved to Neutral, which can reduce buy‑side conviction and near‑term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and lowered expectations — reports of insider sales and some firms (e.g., KeyCorp) lowering forecasts add selling pressure and raise questions about near‑term momentum. Read More. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $407,574.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 18,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,257,719.10. This trade represents a 24.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $466,734.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,857.42. This represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 540,476 shares of company stock worth $40,299,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.4%

HOOD stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.46.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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