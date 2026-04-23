M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Free Report) by 2,240.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 381,061 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.75% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $32,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $72,541,000 after buying an additional 216,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $17,722,000 after buying an additional 115,141 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,056,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $22,019,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 215,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $18,891,000 after buying an additional 51,816 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 55,930 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $6,029,813.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,476,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,181,465. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 8,464 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $903,955.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,920,157.20. This trade represents a 32.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,438 shares of company stock worth $23,062,911. Insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $112.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 10.95. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.01 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $64.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-3.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. LeMaitre Vascular's payout ratio is 39.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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