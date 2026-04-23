M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO - Free Report) by 11,228.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 338,101 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.70% of Onto Innovation worth $53,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,667,404 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $732,342,000 after buying an additional 294,393 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,981,761 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $256,083,000 after buying an additional 882,901 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,398,995 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $180,778,000 after buying an additional 1,292,772 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,114,501 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $144,016,000 after buying an additional 440,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,839 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $112,319,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts: Sign Up

Onto Innovation Price Performance

ONTO opened at $297.55 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $221.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.44. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $301.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.60%.The business had revenue of $266.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $265.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $300.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Onto Innovation

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation NYSE: ONTO is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company's solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Onto Innovation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Onto Innovation wasn't on the list.

While Onto Innovation currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here