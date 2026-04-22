M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 5,132.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,558,411 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,528,630 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.35% of Entergy worth $144,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,404,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 392,171 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,311,000 after buying an additional 42,033 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 277,054 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,608,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $117.81. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Entergy's payout ratio is currently 65.47%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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