M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 10,743.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,644 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 397,940 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Sandisk worth $95,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Sandisk from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Sandisk from $385.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Sandisk from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $719.73.

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Sandisk Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $903.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $696.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.04 and a beta of 5.04. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $965.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 38.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

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Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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